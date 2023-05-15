These Shorts Are More Comfortable Than Exercise Shorts

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Huckberry

Scouting Report: These shorts manage to be both more comfortable than exercise shorts, and more stylish, making them a wardrobe staple worthy of wearing all summer long.

I used to have a roommate who opened my eyes to the difficulties of men’s shorts. Many of them have too many pockets, or the cut is strange and can make your legs look weird. This is why, for a while, I just opted for exercise shorts. They’re easy to slip on and off, and I can work out in them: I mean, what’s not to like? Well, recently, I tried a new pair of shorts, and I’m glad I did. These are going to be the shorts I wear all summer long.

They are essentially exercise shorts that look classy enough to wear anywhere and make you appear as though you are putting in the effort. But they are so comfortable, it’s kind of remarkable. Even though they are made from chino-like fabric, they are incredibly lightweight too, and I don’t feel myself getting bogged down on warmer and more humid days. In short, I didn’t know shorts could fit on my body in this way.

Read more at The Daily Beast.