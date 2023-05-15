Current HELOC Rates: May 15, 2023

Our experts answer readers’ home-buying questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess mortgages). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

HELOC rates for 10-year loans have remained flat this week, while 20-year and 30-year rates have soared. But even with these increases, a HELOC could still allow a homeowner to save money on borrowing for construction costs or consolidating debt, when compared to personal loan rates or credit card rates.

Current HELOC Rates

HELOCRate10-year6.99%20-year8.88%30-year7.98%

Source: Bankrate

10-year HELOC Rates

Rates for 10-year HELOCs have held steady throughout April and into May, keeping just shy of 7%. The 10-year rate hasn’t budged since last week and sits at 6.99%.

20-year HELOC Rates

Today’s average 20-year HELOC rate is 8.88%, surpassing its most recent high of 8.36% in mid-March. Last week, 20-year rates were at 8.15%. They’re significantly higher than average rates for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage.

30-year HELOC Rates

For months, rates for 30-year HELOCs stayed at 6.79% — but this week, the rate leaped to 7.98%, over a full percentage point increase.

Why are HELOC Rates so High?

HELOC rates are so high because the rates for home equity lines of credit change somewhat in accordance with the prime rate, which closely follows the federal funds rate that the Federal Reserve has been raising for months to try and control inflation. The federal funds rate is high, and the prime rate is high, so it’s not surprising that HELOC rates are high.

Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve raised its rate for the tenth time since March 2022. This has led to many loan rate increases. However, many experts think this was the last time the Fed will raise its rate for the foreseeable future, which means HELOC rates could go down.

What is a Home Equity Line of Credit?

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a type of second mortgage that homeowners can use to get cash to fund home improvement projects, debt consolidation, or other financial goals. It works not unlike a credit card, but the money you’re borrowing comes from your home’s equity.

For homeowners looking to get more from their home’s equity, Insider keeps track of the best HELOC lenders.

Is a HELOC Worth it Right Now?

In this rate environment especially, a HELOC can be worth it if you’re looking to leverage your home’s value to cover a big purchase like a home renovation. Many homeowners gained a lot of equity over that past few years as home prices increased at an unprecedented rate. But because rates are so high now, tapping into that equity can be expensive.

Should I get a HELOC?

If you’re looking to tap into your home’s equity, a HELOC might be the best way to do so right now — especially considering how much home prices have increased over the past few years. Unlike a cash-out refinance, you won’t have to get a whole new mortgage with a new interest rate, and you’ll likely get a better rate than you would with a home equity loan.

But HELOCs don’t always make sense. It’s important to consider the pros and cons.

Pros

Only pay interest on what you borrowTypically have lower rates than alternatives, including home equity loans, personal loans, and credit cardsIf you have a lot of equity, you could potentially borrow more than you could get with a personal loan

Cons

Rates are variable, meaning your monthly payments could go up if rates increaseTaking equity out of your home can be risky if property values decline or you default on the loanMinimum withdrawal amount may be more than you want to borrow

