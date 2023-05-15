Barcelona players confront Espanyol fans in tunnel after LaLiga title win

<!–

Shocking new footage has shown the moment angry Espanyol fans chased title winners Barcelona off the pitch – before several players confronted them in the tunnel.

Barcelona’s 4-2 victory over their local rivals sealed the LaLiga title on Sunday night and the players were celebrating in the central circle when the mood turned sour.

Espanyol fans furious not only at Barcelona’s celebrations but also at their own impending relegation from the top flight forced their way through the security cordons to storm the pitch.

THE ESPN Pictures shows Barcelona players and staff rushing to enter the safety of the RCDE stadium tunnel with a fan just meters away from them before being blocked by police.

The video clip then shows Sergio Busquets, Marcos Alonso, Ronald Araujo and other Barcelona players in yellow shirts clashing with fans as police in riot gear form a barrier.

Barcelona players are seen clashing with angry Espanyol fans who chased them off the pitch after their LaLiga title win as riot police tried to restore order

Dozens of Espanyol fans flooded the pitch as Barcelona players celebrated in the middle

New ESPN footage shows a shirtless fan storming the tunnel and approaching within yards of the Barcelona players before riot police intervened.

Incredible video capture – Barca players barely entered the tunnel and Espanyol fans came so close to attack them, Busquets, Alonso, Araujo all within meters of them inside the tunnel. Video¿ via @ESPNFC

Eventually, the Barcelona players retired to the dressing room, where they were able to start their celebrations well.

Club chairman Joan Laporta was in the middle of the festivities as the players danced with joy.

Dressed in his best suit and tie, Laporta got drenched in water before heading into the thick of the celebrations.

Barca claimed their 27th league title with a 4-2 victory over their close neighbours.

Xavi’s players shook hands and bounced around the center circle at the final whistle, but the mood quickly changed as Espanyol fans rushed onto the pitch.

Video footage captured Barca players rushing towards the tunnel as home fans, some brandishing weapons, weren’t too fond of their rivals’ celebration.

None of the players were injured as they made a hasty retreat, with riot police blocking the entrance to the tunnel.

But the new video shows how close some fans have become to Barca players.

Espanyol ultras stormed the pitch to take on Barcelona players on Sunday night

Barcelona were confirmed LaLiga champions and they celebrated on the pitch

However, the rival supporters did not appreciate the celebrations and launched an attack

The ring broke and the players rushed to the locker room as the fans made their way to the pitch

“It’s okay to celebrate but I understand we’re not at home and we can’t be disrespectful,” Xavi said after the game.

Relegation haunted Espanyol were shocking in the evening and well beaten by a Barcelona side led by Robert Lewandowski.

He scored the game’s first goal at 11 minutes from Alejandro Balde’s assist and it was Balde who netted the game’s second at 20 minutes.

Five minutes before the break, Lewandowski netted his 21st goal of the season and his second of the night to make it 3-0 before halftime.

He faded a lot after the World Cup but came back strong in the race and will end the season not only as a champion but also as La Liga’s top scorer.

Fans then directed their anger at the board as they continue to face the threat of relegation

Espanyol have conceded 16 goals in their last seven games and have four games left this year

Their fans made it clear that they felt what the team produced was not good enough.

Jules Kounde secured Barcelona’s fourth in the 53rd minute and Barcelona eventually released allowing Javi Puado and Joselu to make the scoreline more respectable.

“It’s a great feeling,” Xavi said. ‘It’s a job well done. It started in July and after months of hard work and sacrifice, we reached our goal. The fans and the club deserve it, it gives us stability and security that things will go well.

“We sealed La Liga with a fantastic performance. We were brilliant tonight. The team relaxed at the end and Espanyol showed their pride.