These Cannabis-Infused Social Tonics Will Replace Your Glass of Wine

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Cann.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Smell that? Weed is in the air as cannabis is now legal for adult use in twenty states and the District of Columbia. But while tokers and smokers light up, there’s one drink in America that’s pulling double duty, simultaneously relieving dry mouth and lubricating social encounters sans alcohol. I’m talking about Cann, the cannabis-infused social tonic that’s taken over the country… and my fridge.

Cannabis-infused everything is a buzzy topic, and yeah, there are many other THC and CBD-infused beverages out there—but Cann is different from the rest. Cann’s social tonics are not just another sugary soda or fruity seltzer with a little (or a lot) of weed thrown in it. Cann offers carefully crafted, perfectly balanced blends of all-natural fruit juices, herbal essences, and agave, topped off with a healthy dose of the green stuff. And by “green stuff,” I mean two milligrams of THC and five milligrams of CBD, the hemp derivatives responsible for getting you high. Cann has made a name for itself as one of the most successful direct-to-consumer brands in the cannabis space. If weed is legal where you live, you can order from its website and get Cann shipped directly to your door.

