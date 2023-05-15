John Daly has withdrawn from the PGA Championship ahead of the tournament beginning Thursday

John Daly won the 1991 PGA Championship ahead of Bruce Lietzke

The 2023 PGA Championship begins Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club, NY.

Former PGA Championship winner John Daly withdrew from the tournament on Monday.

Daly won the 1991 PGA Championship and remains a fan favorite despite playing on and off in recent years.

Tournament organizers announced that Daly would be replaced by Germany’s Stephan Jaeger.

Daly, 57, withdrew due to injury, although no details were released on the nature of the injury. For the past few years, Daly has needed a buggy to get around the course due to osteoarthritis.

In 2020, Daly said he was diagnosed with bladder cancer which he said in March last year had become benign.

Daly is a lifelong heavy smoker and proud consumer of Diet Coke – once claiming he could drink 20 cans a day.

And a reporter once claimed he followed Daly to the 2008 Windham Championship and counted him smoking 21 cigarettes, about 12 cans of diet coke and six bags of peanut M&Ms.

Daly becomes the third former champion to retire from the event, joining Martin Kaymer (2010) and Jason Dufner (2013).

Daly has been a mainstay in the PGA Championship, having only missed one of the last nine events (2020).

Daly played last weekend on the Champions Tour, finishing T65 at Regions Tradition.

The PGA Championship kicks off Thursday on the Oak Hill East Course.