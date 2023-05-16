Tue. May 16th, 2023

    News

    Rivals of Putin’s No. 1 Ally Prepare to Exploit His Mystery Illness

    By

    May 15, 2023 , , , , ,
    Rivals of Putin’s No. 1 Ally Prepare to Exploit His Mystery Illness

    Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via REUTERS

    A Belarusian state news channel published a photograph of President Alexander Lukashenko Monday in an apparent attempt to assuage concerns about his health after a week-long absence from public events.

    The photo, published by Pul Pervogo on Telegram, appears to show Lukashenko with a bandaged hand at a military command center. Other photos, shared by Belta, another state-owned new agency, appear to show him receiving a briefing on air defense.

    Lukashenko was last seen in public last Tuesday at Victory Day events in Russia and in Belarus. The president, who has allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory as a launchpad for Russia’s war in Ukraine, reportedly skipped parts of the ceremony commemorating the Soviet Union’s wins in World War II in Moscow.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk still needs a ‘Twitter sitter’ to review Tesla tweets, judges rule

    May 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy