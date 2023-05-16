The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Trailer Is Here and Is Shockingly Good

Bravo

Forget spreading the news; start throwing your legs, drinking wine through a mask, and (most importantly) supporting other women, because the Real Housewives of New York City is finally nearing the dawn of a new age. After a rapid decline in quality and a dreadful thirteenth season, Bravo shut down what was once one of its most beloved Housewives franchises to regroup, reset, and (one hopes) make it nice. That meant clearing the decks entirely, making way for another generation of all-new New York housewives.

More than a year after that announcement sent shockwaves through the Bravo fandom—and after some additional bumps in the road with its new cast—Bravo unveiled the first trailer for the new, rebooted season Monday afternoon. Skeptics can rest easy: RHONY Season 14 looks like a frenzied, contentious, and hyper-glamorous fresh start, combining the highfalutin airs of the franchise’s early seasons with the merciless drama of its heyday.

Season 14 welcomes new Housewives Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Uban Hassan, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Erin Lichy for what will surely be the wildest ride of each of their lives. Though, these women are no strangers to turbulence.

Read more at The Daily Beast.