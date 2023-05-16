Jamie Carragher claims Ilkay Gundogan’s slick finish is the Premier League’s goal of the season

Gundogan brought down Riyad Mahrez’s low cross before pushing City ahead

Jamie Carragher has insisted Ilkay Gundogan’s debut goal against Everton at the weekend was the Premier League’s best goal this season.

Gundogan struck in the first half of City’s 3-0 win over the Toffees in what was an impressive finish as he brought down Riyad Mahrez’s cross with his thigh before blasting past Jordan Pickford.

The victory put City on the path to the Premier League title, with Pep Guardiola’s side needing just one more victory to clinch their third straight title.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher was full of praise for the midfielder, who will be the man to win the title for City if they are confirmed champions.

He insisted the goal was unforgettable as he praised the German’s technique for striking.

“He’s had a fantastic career,” Carragher said of Gundogan. “He was a special player at Dortmund and he is a special player at City. The goal we are aiming for now, I think, is the goal of the season.

“It reminded me of something Bergkamp did. It’s a goal we will remember for a long time.

