Tue. May 16th, 2023

    News

    Jamie Carragher claims Ilkay Gundogan’s slick finish is the Premier League’s goal of the season

    By

    May 15, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    Jamie Carragher claims Ilkay Gundogan’s slick finish is the Premier League’s goal of the season

    Jamie Carragher claims Ilkay Gundogan’s neat finish for Man City’s first goal against Everton is the Premier League target of the season as he insists the strike will ‘be remembered for a long time’

    Gundogan brought down Riyad Mahrez’s low cross before pushing City ahead

    By Lewis Browning for Mailonline

    Published: 2:07 p.m. EDT, May 15, 2023 | Update: 2:07 p.m. EDT, May 15, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Jamie Carragher has insisted Ilkay Gundogan’s debut goal against Everton at the weekend was the Premier League’s best goal this season.

    Gundogan struck in the first half of City’s 3-0 win over the Toffees in what was an impressive finish as he brought down Riyad Mahrez’s cross with his thigh before blasting past Jordan Pickford.

    The victory put City on the path to the Premier League title, with Pep Guardiola’s side needing just one more victory to clinch their third straight title.

    Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher was full of praise for the midfielder, who will be the man to win the title for City if they are confirmed champions.

    He insisted the goal was unforgettable as he praised the German’s technique for striking.

    Jamie Carragher insisted Ilkay Gundogan’s first goal against Everton was the goal of the season

    “He’s had a fantastic career,” Carragher said of Gundogan. “He was a special player at Dortmund and he is a special player at City. The goal we are aiming for now, I think, is the goal of the season.

    “It reminded me of something Bergkamp did. It’s a goal we will remember for a long time.

    More soon…

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk still needs a ‘Twitter sitter’ to review Tesla tweets, judges rule

    May 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy