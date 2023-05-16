BREAKING: Baseball Bat-Wielding Assailant Attacks Staff Members of Rep. Connolly At His District Office, Cops Say

Fairfax, VA – Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA) on Monday released the following statement:

“This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff. The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need. We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response.”

“I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating.”

Police are currently on scene at 10680 Main Street #140, the office of Congressman Gerry Connolly, investigating the assault of two staff members. The victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in police custody. pic.twitter.com/y5R60MxdV2

— Fairfax City Police (@FairfaxCityPD) May 15, 2023

This is a breaking news update.

