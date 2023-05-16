Tue. May 16th, 2023

    Biden Must Go to the G7 Meeting in Japan as the Threat of U.S. Debt Default Looms

    Biden Must Go to the G7 Meeting in Japan as the Threat of U.S. Debt Default Looms

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    The last-minute talks to stave off U.S. debt default are a reason that President Joe Biden should stick with his plans to attend the G7 in Japan rather than to cancel them.

    Naturally, the president’s own optimism and other signs that progress is being made make sticking with his travel plans even more sensible. But, there is precedent for canceling such a trip, as both President Barack Obama and President Bill Clinton did in the past to deal with debt battles at home. This—along with last week’s contentious meeting between the president, Kevin McCarthy, and other congressional leaders on the current stand-off—have raised questions about whether Biden would indeed make the trip.

    On Sunday, Biden said he was planning to go, echoing remarks by his press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday. But in Japan (the host nation for the talks) and among our allies, questions have roiled the planning for the summit meeting.

