New on Disney+ June 2023: ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Stan Lee,’ and More

Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Disney+/Reuters

Marvel has taken a bit of a hiatus on Disney+, seeing as the streamer’s last serialized MCU show was last summer’s She-Hulk. But this June, the family-friendly platform will not only have a brand new superhero saga—they’re also giving us an in-depth documentary about one of Marvel Comics’ original authors.

On June 16, Disney+ will release Stan Lee, a doc following the life behind the Marvel Comics figurehead. The film will premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival before heading to the streaming home of (most) Marvel properties, which are known for their Stan Lee cameos. The film promises interviews with the creator’s friends and family—and, hopefully, a handful of those famed Marvel movie stars as well.

Then, the next story in the MCU will arrive, with Secret Invasion. The series, which begins unveiling new episodes on June 21, will be the first to feature Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in the lead role. Fury teams up with the good Skrulls—who were introduced back in Captain Marvel—to take down a gaggle of evil Skrulls who attempt to invade Earth.

