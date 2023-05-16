BREAKING: Active Shooter Reported In Farmington, NM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — A massive police response and reported ‘mass shooting’ in Farmington prompted numerous lockdowns in the area Monday.

The center of the scene is at Dustin Avenue and E Navajo Street.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, the Farmington Police Department requested that Farmington Municipal Schools place all schools under precautionary lockdowns. Although, some of the lockdowns have been lifted.

Additionally, the San Juan Regional Medical Center is also on lockdown.

“ATF is responding to a report of a mass shooting in Farmington, NM,” the ATF said in a tweet.

The number of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news update.

