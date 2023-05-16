Student Sent Home Over Shirt That Said ‘There Are Only Two Genders’ Plans To Sue

Massachusetts – The Morrison family is planning to take legal action against Nichols Middle School (NMS) for allegedly violating their son Liam’s First Amendment rights. In late March, Liam was instructed to remove a shirt that stated, “There are only two genders.”

Attorneys representing NMS informed the Massachusetts Family Institute (MFI), which is representing the Morrison family, that they would continue to prohibit Liam from wearing the shirt to school even after he told them that he planned on wearing it again on May 5.

In response, the 7th grader wore a “There are censored genders” T-shirt to school but was told to take it off shortly after school began.

“So what happened is very, very shortly after I arrived, I was actually a bit early, is just as the school was opening up– it didn’t really take long for someone to walk into my homeroom and [someone] to tell me, ‘Hey, I need you to follow me,’” Morrison told Fox News. “And knowing the shirt I was wearing and even though how different it was, I figured out that they would probably want me to come to the principal’s office. And after I had followed them, I went to the room that they told me to, and I already took my shirt off because I knew that that’s what they were going to ask me to do.”

He stated that school has been “fairly normal” since he was told to remove the second shirt, but he added that more of his peers have respect for him because of what he did.

Sam Whiting, a staff attorney for MFI, informed Fox News Digital that he anticipates the lawsuit being filed “in the near future,” either in the coming weeks or next month.

He stated, “We believe that we’re going to be successful in this. I mean, I can’t really think of a better set of facts to support a student’s First Amendment rights.”

“Liam did everything correct in this situation,” Whiting added. “He hasn’t disrupted anything. He hasn’t harassed anyone. And yet they’re still censoring him just because they don’t like what his shirt had to say. And that’s made even more obvious by the fact that they made him take off a censored version of the shirt. It didn’t even say anything about gender. It just made a statement about censorship. And because Liam was wearing it, they made him take it off again.”

