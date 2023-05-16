Tue. May 16th, 2023

    News

    Harassment Suit Against Rudy Giuliani Full of Graphic Allegations

    By

    May 15, 2023 , , , ,
    Harassment Suit Against Rudy Giuliani Full of Graphic Allegations

    Noelle Dunphy

    A woman who accused Rudy Giuliani of sexual harassment has filed a 70-page complaint in New York Supreme Court that is chock full of graphic allegations and personal text messages.

    Noelle Dunphy in January filed a summons—the first step in the civil legal process—in which she claimed that Giuliani hired her for “business development work” in 2019, didn’t pay her what she was promised, and then fired her in 2021. The summons alleged that the former mayor made several antisemitic and racist remarks during “confused and hostile alcohol-laced tirades,” and demanded sexual favors.

    The actual lawsuit filed Monday goes into far more detail, including accusations that Giuliani forced her to have oral sex and intercourse, details of his alleged sexual preferences, and the revelation that Dunphy recorded some of their interactions. It seeks $10 million in damages.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk still needs a ‘Twitter sitter’ to review Tesla tweets, judges rule

    May 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy