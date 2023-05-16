Harassment Suit Against Rudy Giuliani Full of Graphic Allegations

Noelle Dunphy

A woman who accused Rudy Giuliani of sexual harassment has filed a 70-page complaint in New York Supreme Court that is chock full of graphic allegations and personal text messages.

Noelle Dunphy in January filed a summons—the first step in the civil legal process—in which she claimed that Giuliani hired her for “business development work” in 2019, didn’t pay her what she was promised, and then fired her in 2021. The summons alleged that the former mayor made several antisemitic and racist remarks during “confused and hostile alcohol-laced tirades,” and demanded sexual favors.

The actual lawsuit filed Monday goes into far more detail, including accusations that Giuliani forced her to have oral sex and intercourse, details of his alleged sexual preferences, and the revelation that Dunphy recorded some of their interactions. It seeks $10 million in damages.

