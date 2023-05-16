Tue. May 16th, 2023

    News

    Why Are the Kardashians Rooting for Cheater Tristan Thompson?

    By

    May 15, 2023 , , , ,
    Why Are the Kardashians Rooting for Cheater Tristan Thompson?

    Wally Skalij

    On Friday night, Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, were spotted sitting court side at the Lakers game in Los Angeles, rooting for their home team but cheering on one player in particular: Tristan Thompson, Kim’s sister Khloé’s ex-boyfriend.

    Thompson was signed to the Lakers in April, so one could interpret Kim and North’s show of support, which mother and daughter demonstrated loud and clear with a homemade sign spelling out TRISTAN THOMPSON in bubble letters, as simply a sweet gesture, given that Thompson shares two children with Khloé and will therefore always be “part of the family” in a technical way.

    But Thompson’s seemingly off-again relationship with Khloé Kardashian, notably, has been extensibly documented through several seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, their more-recently-launched show on Hulu.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk still needs a ‘Twitter sitter’ to review Tesla tweets, judges rule

    May 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy