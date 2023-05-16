Why Are the Kardashians Rooting for Cheater Tristan Thompson?

Wally Skalij

On Friday night, Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, were spotted sitting court side at the Lakers game in Los Angeles, rooting for their home team but cheering on one player in particular: Tristan Thompson, Kim’s sister Khloé’s ex-boyfriend.

Thompson was signed to the Lakers in April, so one could interpret Kim and North’s show of support, which mother and daughter demonstrated loud and clear with a homemade sign spelling out TRISTAN THOMPSON in bubble letters, as simply a sweet gesture, given that Thompson shares two children with Khloé and will therefore always be “part of the family” in a technical way.

But Thompson’s seemingly off-again relationship with Khloé Kardashian, notably, has been extensibly documented through several seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, their more-recently-launched show on Hulu.

