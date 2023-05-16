Tue. May 16th, 2023

    Texas Woman Killed By Boyfriend After She Got An Abortion, Police Say

    Police in Dallas say that a man was arrested on a murder charge after fatally shooting his girlfriend in a parking lot.

    Harold Thompson, 22, allegedly shot Gabriella Gonzalez, 26, because he did not want her to have an abortion.

    Gonzalez had returned from Colorado, where she had gone for an abortion, and was with Thompson on Wednesday when he attempted to choke her, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

    Surveillance footage from the parking lot shows that Gonzalez resisted and walked away from Thompson, but he followed her and shot her in the head. He then shot her multiple times before fleeing the scene.

    Thompson had a prior record of assault of a family member and was accused of beating his girlfriend multiple times throughout their relationship.

    Gonzalez’s sister witnessed the shooting, and another witness saw Thompson trying to choke Gonzalez but could not call the police as she did not have her phone.

    Thompson is currently held in the Dallas County Jail without bond.

    Texas has banned abortions after approximately six weeks of pregnancy since September 2021. It was unclear how far-along Gonzalez was in her pregnancy.

