Driver in Deadly Mass. Apple Store Crash Pleads Not Guilty as New Details Revealed

BROCKTON, Mass. (PCDAO) – A man has been arraigned in Superior Court on charges that he drove his SUV through a plate glass storefront window, killing one person and seriously injuring 22 others, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced.

On March 28, 2023, a Plymouth County grand jury indicted Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, on one count each of Murder in the 2nd Degree and Motor Vehicle Homicide by Reckless Operation in the death of Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, New Jersey. The grand jury additionally voted to indict Rein on Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 18 counts of Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and 4 counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon for injuring 22 other people in the crash.

Today, Rein was arraigned in Brockton Superior Court on the charges. He pleaded not guilty, and the $100,000 bail that Rein posted in district court was transferred to the Superior Court case. The Commonwealth sought and the Court imposed additional conditions on Rein while out on bail. Rein cannot operate a motor vehicle, he cannot leave the Commonwealth without prior approval, he must wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, surrender his passport, and not possess weapons.

The indictments follow an investigation into an incident which occurred on November 21, 2022. At approximately 10:45 a.m. that day, Hingham Police received multiple 911 calls for a car into a storefront window at the Apple Store located in Derby Shops in Hingham, with multiple people injured.

Upon arrival, first responders found co-workers and other bystanders rendering first aid to multiple victims in need of urgent care. Numerous victims with varying levels of trauma were treated at South Shore Hospital. Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The indictments allege that Rein was behind the wheel and operating his 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed through the front glass window of the Apple Store. Preliminarily, investigators found that during the five seconds before the crash Rein was accelerating the SUV up to 60 m.p.h., and there was no indication of brake usage during that time. Rein told police that the crash was caused by his foot becoming stuck on the accelerator pedal.

Rein is next scheduled to appear in court on June 21.

The post Driver in Deadly Mass. Apple Store Crash Pleads Not Guilty as New Details Revealed appeared first on Breaking911.