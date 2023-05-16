Man Who Attacked Dem Rep’s Office Has History of Wacky Claims: Report

Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

An attacker wielding a baseball bat stormed Rep. Gerry Connolly’s (D-VA) Virginia office on Monday, demanding to speak to Connolly before swinging at two staffers who had to be hospitalized, his office said.

Police in Fairfax confirmed they were called out to Connolly’s office to investigate an assault on two employees. The assailant struck one aide in the head and another—an intern on her first day in the office—on the side of her torso, CNN reported. He also shattered glass in a conference room and struck several computers.

“The victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in police custody,” Fairfax police tweeted.

Read more at The Daily Beast.