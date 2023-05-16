Fellow Athletes Dunk on Ja Morant for Being an Ass (Again)

Instagram

Scores of current and former athletes have eviscerated NBA All Star Ja Morant for flashing a handgun for the second time this year—an act labeled “stupid,” “disappointing” and “fake gangsta” by some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

The most scathing of comments came from former NBA player Kwame Brown, who went an expletive-laden tirade, telling the 23-year-old Memphis Grizzlies star that his “brain is fucked up.”

“You got to be the dumbest motherfucker in the league,” Brown said in a video posted to his YouTube channel. “You got $231 million promised to you and you want to be a fucking thug?…What the fuck are you doing?”

