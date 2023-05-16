Man’s Hand Chopped Off In Sword Attack On California Street

According to the Riverside Police Department, a man had his hand severed by someone swinging a sword in downtown Riverside, California, over the weekend.

Police received multiple calls about a severed hand found on the sidewalk at 5th Street and Fairmount Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. local time.

Later that evening, a hospital reported a man in his 60s with a missing hand who claimed that someone had cut it off with a sword. The victim is expected to survive.

The police are investigating the incident and have leads on how it happened.

According to police, both the victim and the suspect, who have not yet been identified, are homeless and know each other. Investigators believes the attack could be the result of an ongoing dispute between the two.

