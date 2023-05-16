Tue. May 16th, 2023

    News

    Man’s Hand Chopped Off In Sword Attack On California Street

    By

    May 16, 2023 , , , , ,
    Man’s Hand Chopped Off In Sword Attack On California Street

    According to the Riverside Police Department, a man had his hand severed by someone swinging a sword in downtown Riverside, California, over the weekend.

    Police received multiple calls about a severed hand found on the sidewalk at 5th Street and Fairmount Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. local time.

    Later that evening, a hospital reported a man in his 60s with a missing hand who claimed that someone had cut it off with a sword. The victim is expected to survive.

    The police are investigating the incident and have leads on how it happened.

    According to police, both the victim and the suspect, who have not yet been identified, are homeless and know each other. Investigators believes the attack could be the result of an ongoing dispute between the two.

    The post Man’s Hand Chopped Off In Sword Attack On California Street appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk still needs a ‘Twitter sitter’ to review Tesla tweets, judges rule

    May 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy