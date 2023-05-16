Tue. May 16th, 2023

    Disturbing Footage Shows Alleged Shoplifter Was Retreating When Walgreens Guard Killed Him

    San Francisco District Attorney’s Office

    Disturbing new footage revealed Monday that Banko Brown, the suspected shoplifter fatally shot by a Walgreens security guard in San Francisco last month, was walking backwards out of the store when a single shot was fired into his chest.

    Prosecutors released the graphic clip along with an announcement Monday that Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, 33, won’t face criminal charges in the death of Brown, a 24-year-old Black man.

    The security footage showed Brown and Anthony fighting near the store’s entrance, with the security guard repeatedly hitting Brown before placing him in a headlock and pinning him to the ground. Anthony drew his gun as they broke apart, later telling cops he did so because Brown threatened to stab him, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office wrote in a lengthy report on Monday.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

