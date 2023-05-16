3 new Wyndham credit card offers worth up to 75,000 points can get you up to 10 free hotel nights, but only for a limited time

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Wyndham credit cards earn points you can use for free stays at resorts like the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach.

Wyndham

Three Wyndham credit cards are offering new welcome bonuses of up to 75,000 points — enough for up to 10 free nights.

These cards come with automatic elite status, anniversary bonus points, and discounts on paid and award bookings.

Wyndham brands range from upscale Wyndham Grand and Dolce resorts, to budget-friendly Howard Johnson and Travelodge hotels. Award nights start at 7,500 points.

Wyndham Rewards probably isn’t the first program that comes to mind if you want to open a travel rewards credit card for free hotel stays at luxurious, aspirational resorts. After all, many of its properties fall squarely into the budget category — think familiar names like Super 8, Howard Johnson, Ramada, and La Quinta hotels.

But it’s not just about value, because Wyndham Rewards includes upscale Wyndham Grand, Origin, and Dolce locations, and lifestyle brands like Tryp and Trademark Collection. And, through a partnership with Vacasa, members can access thousands of vacation rentals around the world.

The easiest way to earn Wyndham points is with the chain’s co-branded Barclays Wyndham credit cards, and right now all three are offering elevated welcome bonuses for a limited time.

Wyndham Rewards credit card offers:

Wyndham Rewards® Earner Card – Product Name Only: Wyndham Rewards® Earner Card – Intro Bonus (worth up to six free nights)Wyndham Rewards® Earner Plus Card – Product Name Only: Wyndham Rewards® Earner Plus Card – Intro Bonus (worth up to 10 free nights)Wyndham Rewards® Earner Business Card – Product Name Only: Wyndham Rewards® Earner Business Card – Intro Bonus (worth up to 10 free nights)

The Wyndham Rewards credit cards all come with useful bonus categories, automatic elite status, anniversary bonuses, and more. If you’ve had your eye on them, now’s the time to apply, because these offers are only available until September 15, 2023.

We’re focused here on the rewards and perks that come with each card. These cards won’t be worth it if you’re paying interest or late fees. When using a credit card, it’s important to pay your balance in full each month, make payments on time, and only spend what you can afford to pay.

Wyndham credit card offers

Wyndham points are useful for much more than your average road-trip pit stop or overnight airport hotel stay, although you can certainly save money by redeeming them that way. Insider’s latest points and miles valuations peg Wyndham points as worth 0.8 cents each, on average, but you can get even more value when you use points at fancy resorts or for vacation rentals through Vacasa.

Wyndham Rewards prices award nights in three tiers. You’ll pay either 7,500, 15,000, or 30,000 points per night (or per bedroom, if it’s a vacation rental), making the new Wyndham credit card bonuses worth up to 10 nights at the most inexpensive brands.

Here’s what to know about each Wyndham credit card offer.

Wyndham Earner Card: Earn 45,000 points

Normally, the welcome bonus on the Wyndham Rewards® Earner Card – Editorial Name Only is just 30,000 points after meeting minimum spending requirements. But right now, you can earn Wyndham Rewards® Earner Card – Intro Bonus. That’s worth around Wyndham Rewards® Earner Card – Featured Reward Value in hotel stays based on Insider’s valuations, or up to six free nights when you redeem at the lowest-priced hotels.

This is Wyndham’s entry-level credit card, with a Wyndham Rewards® Earner Card – Annual Fee annual fee and only a handful of bells and whistles. Cardholders earn 5x points at Wyndham hotels and on gas purchases, 2x points at restaurants and grocery stores (excluding Target and Walmart) as well as purchases at Wyndham Timeshare properties, and 1 point per dollar on everything else (excluding Wyndham Timeshare resorts down payments).

The card also comes with automatic Wyndham Rewards Gold elite status and 7,500 bonus points each account year when you spend $15,000 or more on purchases — enough for a free night at the lowest-tier Wyndham properties. In addition, all Wyndham cardholders receive a discount on the best available rate at participating Wyndham locations, and 10% off go free award nights.

Wyndham Earner Plus Card: Earn 75,000 points

Unless you’re completely opposed to paying an annual fee, you’ll get a far better deal by opening the Wyndham Rewards® Earner Plus Card – Editorial Name Only. Its welcome bonus is much higher — Wyndham Rewards® Earner Plus Card – Intro Bonus — for the same minimum spending requirement as Wyndham’s no-annual-fee credit card. The bonus could get you up to 10 free nights, and according to our valuations, around Wyndham Rewards® Earner Plus Card – Featured Reward Value in stays.

The card earns 6x points on Wyndham stays as well as gas, 4x points at Wyndham Timeshare properties and at restaurants and grocery stores (excluding Target and Walmart), and 1 point per dollar on everything else (excluding Wyndham Timeshare resorts down payments).

Cardholders receive automatic Platinum elite status, which comes with benefits like upgrades on Avis car rentals, early check-in, and a status match to the Caesars Rewards program. Each year after your account anniversary, you’ll also receive 7,500 bonus points, with no spending requirement (good for a free night at the lowest-priced Wyndham hotels). The annual fee is Wyndham Rewards® Earner Plus Card – Annual Fee, but you can easily justify the expense with the anniversary bonus points and other perks.

Wyndham Business credit card: Earn up to 75,000 points

On the surface, the offer on the Wyndham Rewards® Earner Business Card – Editorial Name Only looks similar to that of the Wyndham Rewards® Earner Plus Card – Editorial Name Only, but it’s actually an inferior deal. You’ll earn Wyndham Rewards® Earner Business Card – Intro Bonus. That means you’ll have to spend 10x more to earn the full 75,000-point bonus compared to the Wyndham Rewards® Earner Plus Card – Editorial Name Only.

That said, if your spending can support it, the Wyndham Rewards® Earner Business Card – Editorial Name Only offers much higher earning rates and better benefits that can make it worth opening. Keep in mind this is a small-business credit card, but you could be eligible even if you don’t operate a full-time venture. Freelance work, side gigs, or part-time businesses could all qualify you to apply for a small-business credit card.

You’ll earn 8x points on Wyndham purchases and on gas (making this one of the best credit cards for gas purchases), 5x points on marketing, advertising, and utilities, and 1 point per dollar on other purchases (excluding Wyndham Timeshare resorts down payments).

Cardholders receive top-tier Diamond elite status, which comes with suite upgrades where available, check-in welcome amenities, and the ability to gift Gold status to another Wyndham Rewards member. You’ll also receive 15,000 bonus points on each card anniversary, which is enough for two free nights at the most inexpensive Wyndham hotels — or a free night at more upscale locations. That’s more than enough to offset the card’s Wyndham Rewards® Earner Business Card – Annual Fee annual fee.

Earn Wyndham points from Citi and Capital One cards instead

It’s worth noting that you don’t have to open a Wyndham credit card to earn Wyndham points. Wyndham is a Citi ThankYou and Capital One transfer partner, which means you can transfer points/miles to Wyndham from popular Capital One and Citi credit cards, including:

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card – Product Name Only (1:1 ratio)Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card – Product Name Only (1:1 ratio)Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card – Product Name Only (1:1 ratio)Citi Premier® Card – Product Name Only (1:1 ratio)Citi Rewards+® Card – Product Name Only (5:4 ratio)Citi® Double Cash Card – Product Name Only (5:4 ratio)

Some of these are no-annual-fee travel credit cards, which could be more appealing if you’re sticking to a tight budget. And, in the case of the Capital One cards, you’ll also get travel and purchase protections like car rental insurance, travel accident insurance, and extended warranty, which you won’t find on every Wyndham credit card.

Plus, you can redeem Capital One miles at a fixed rate of 1 cent each toward paid travel. Because many Wyndham hotels are inexpensive, you may find you’ll spend fewer miles by paying for the stay with your Capital One credit card and redeeming miles afterward to “erase” the purchase from your statement. It’s always best to compare how many miles or points you’d spend to offset a paid stay versus transferring to Wyndham for an award night.

