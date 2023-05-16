THE NOTEBOOK: Relegation-threatened Leicester eye two Championship managers if they do go down

Liverpool won 3-0 at Leicester City to add to the misery of the relegation-threatened hosts at the King Power Stadium on Monday night.

Curtis Jones scored a quick first-half brace to put Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in control, with Trent Alexander-Arnold securing the third with a superb free-kick.

The win extends Liverpool’s solid form at the end of a tricky season and keeps them in pursuit of Champions League places.

Meanwhile, for Dean Smith’s Foxes, it’s another game closer to relegation to the Premier League, with just a trip to Newcastle United and a home game with West Ham remaining for Leicester’s big bid to win. escape downward.

Here, Tom Collomosse talks about some of the more unusual talking points of Leicester City 0-3 Liverpool.

Curtis Jones scored twice in the first half as Liverpool comfortably saw off Leicester City

The Foxes are considering management options whether or not Dean Smith avoids the fall

Championship duo attract Foxes attention

Having failed to put in place proper plans for the post-Brendan Rodgers era, Leicester are determined not to make the same mistake twice.

If they somehow get rid of the bottom three, Graham Potter is their first choice to take charge, although interim boss Dean Smith has a strong case for keeping the job. Saving the foxes here would be a great achievement.

But Leicester know the next Championship football is a distinct possibility and have started weighing their options. Swansea boss Russell Martin’s work is admired at the King Power Stadium, while Jon Dahl Tomasson has bolstered his reputation by keeping Blackburn in the promotion race for most of the season on a tight budget.

If he wanted the job, Smith would also be a candidate, having led Aston Villa to promotion in 2019.

The forgotten man Arthur arrives on the bench

A look at the Liverpool bench brought to mind one of the most unusual transfer deals of recent times.

Arthur Melo (right), who was a substitute, had his loan spell badly affected by injury

Brazilian midfielder Arthur moved to Anfield on loan from Juventus last September but had a spell to forget, limited to just one senior appearance – instead of the 4-1 thrashing at Napoli in the Champions League the week after his arrival.

Injuries have effectively reduced Arthur’s chances at Anfield and he will return to Turin this summer.

“Next season will be decisive in my career and I am working very well. I can’t wait to show this new version of Arthur.

Conflicting loyalties for Maddison’s mother

There may have been slightly divided loyalties in James Maddison’s family here. In an exclusive interview with Mail Sport in November 2020, the Leicester midfielder revealed his mother, Una, was a Liverpool fan. At least someone was guaranteed to be happy at the end of the game.

Trent’s bet pays off again

At elite level, the modern full-back is not a full-back at all, as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s touch map demonstrates.

The England man spent as much time on the pitch as he did on the right flank – a gamble worth taking as Jordan Henderson’s clever positioning meant Alexander-Arnold was rarely exposed in defence. He even scored a superb goal in the second half to cap off an excellent performance.

Trent Alexander-Arnold recorded throw-ins all over the pitch against Leicester on Monday

Alexander-Arnold spent as much time on the pitch in the first half as at right-back

Double pleasure for Jones

Curtis Jones is closing in on 100 senior appearances for Liverpool and it was the first time he has scored more than once in a game. The young midfielder marked his 95th game for the Reds with goals less than four minutes apart at the end of the first half.

Word of warning for unruly fans

Midway through the first half, a message flashed on the big screen. “The pitch is for the players, the bleachers are for the spectators. Anyone entering the grounds will be subject to a ban and police action. It was the first time the words had been displayed in this way at the King Power Stadium this term and after Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was confronted by a fan in Leeds two days earlier, it seemed timely.