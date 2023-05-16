Man With Metal Baseball Bat Attacks Staffers at Congressman’s Office

VIRGINIA – On Monday, police revealed the identity of the alleged attacker who targeted the district office of Representative Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) in Fairfax, Va.

The suspect is identified as 49-year-old Xuan Kha Tran Pham from Fairfax. He is accused of assaulting two congressional staffers with a metal bat in Connolly’s office. The suspect was arrested on the scene by Fairfax City Police officers.

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, Capitol Police charged the suspect with one count of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and one count of Malicious Wounding.

During the incident, the congressman was not present in his office. However, he stated that the suspect inquired about him during the attack. The two staffers who were attacked received medical treatment and are expected to recover from their non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the two staffers, a police officer sustained minor injuries as per the Fairfax Police Department.

The suspect’s family says he suffers from mental illness and has not taken his medication in three months, CNN reported.

The USCP and Fairfax City Police are investigating the incident.

