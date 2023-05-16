Tue. May 16th, 2023

    News

    Trump’s Call-In to Far-Right Roadshow Is Red Meat for Christian Nationalists

    By

    May 16, 2023 , , , , ,
    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    A traveling Christian nationalist roadshow received the Donald Trump stamp of approval this weekend when, during a two-day event at the Trump National Doral Miami resort, the former president suggested hiring the roadshow’s co-founder, his old buddy Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

    The event was ReAwaken America, a long-running tour that promotes far-right conspiracy theories and antisemitic speakers. It was co-founded by Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor who, after leaving the White House amid scandal in 2017, became a hero of the Christian nationalist and QAnon movements.

    Now Trump is suggesting reinstating Flynn, should he win the 2024 presidential election.

    By

