Trump’s Call-In to Far-Right Roadshow Is Red Meat for Christian Nationalists

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters

A traveling Christian nationalist roadshow received the Donald Trump stamp of approval this weekend when, during a two-day event at the Trump National Doral Miami resort, the former president suggested hiring the roadshow’s co-founder, his old buddy Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

The event was ReAwaken America, a long-running tour that promotes far-right conspiracy theories and antisemitic speakers. It was co-founded by Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor who, after leaving the White House amid scandal in 2017, became a hero of the Christian nationalist and QAnon movements.

Now Trump is suggesting reinstating Flynn, should he win the 2024 presidential election.

