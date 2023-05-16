Keith Urban Caught Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in the Act

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

It happened, as all the most important things tend to these days, at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: while dancing with his wife to Swift’s “Style” in Philadelphia on Sunday evening, country star Keith Urban pointed the camera towards himself and Nicole to film a TikTok, clearly having the time of his life.

Sweet, innocent Urban had no idea that he was accidentally making gossip history. Visible in the background of his TikTok are rumored couple Phoebe Bridgers (an indie-pop musician who’s been opening for Taylor on tour) and Bo Burnham, the popular millennial comedian who allegedly split from his longtime girlfriend to be with Bridgers.

Bridgers’s recent romantic past is bekieved to be similarly chaotic: since 2021, she’d been linked to Normal People breakout star Paul Mescal, and the former couple even reportedly got engaged—but at the end of of last year, the gossip mill began to churn out a different tune. Mescal caught Bridgers cheating with Burnham, sources told the scandal hub DeaxMoi, and the engagement was called off.

