Kyrsten Sinema Is Just Another Politician in It for the Perks

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

Anna Nicole Smith, the model and TV personality who died in 2007, famously said that “It’s very expensive to be me.” The line was outrageous, pithy, and true. But no one would blame you for attributing that infamous quote to Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema, instead.

In case you missed it, The Daily Beast’s Sam Brodey reports that Sinema “appears to have turned [last year’s Boston Marathon] into a fundraising junket, allowing her campaign to cover the thousands of dollars in expenses she would have incurred herself by traveling to the race.”

The timing of the race seems to correspond with her stay at a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, which is consistent with previous reports regarding her affinity for “luxury hotels, private jets, limos and fine wines.”

