Inside the CNN Meltdown Over Its Town Hall Disaster

CNN boss Chris Licht’s extreme sensitivity to any negative press coverage of his reign, and his resulting attempt to intimidate the network’s top media reporter in the wake of the disastrous Trump town hall, has greatly alarmed staffers.

Less than a year after Brian Stelter was shown the door, Oliver Darcy’s reported dressing down is an inflection point that CNN talent, executives, and staffers who spoke with Confider over the last few days said has marked an especially dark chapter of Licht’s now yearlong tenure.

