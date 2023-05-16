Woman who accuses Rudy Giuliani of sexual harassment files lurid legal documents

Rudy Guiliani is being sued by a business consultant who claims she was hired to work for him, only to find herself forced to ‘satisfy his sexual demands’ – including performing oral sex on him while he was on the phone with Donald Trump, because it’s’ made him feel like Bill Clinton.

Noelle Dunphy, 43, is seeking $10million in damages from the 78-year-old woman, alleging he forced her to have sex with him and created a hostile work environment, where he was often drunk and violent and boasted of being able to “break”. laws’.

She claims he insisted she work from his apartment and “demanded that she work naked, in a bikini or short shorts with an American flag he bought her.”

Dunphy claims Giuliani would bombard her with calls and texts. She recorded several of their conversations, she claims, including one from February 23, 2019 in which Giuliani told her he could ‘get in trouble with underage girls’ if they were 16 but 20 .

Dunphy filed his 70-page lawsuit Monday in New York State Supreme Court.

Noelle Dunphy, 43, said she was hired by Rudy Giuliani, 78, in January 2019. On Monday, she sued him for $10 million, alleging sexual assault and a toxic workplace.

Dunphy, seen in October 2022, claims Giuliani forced her to have sex and made her work in skimpy clothes, or naked in her apartment

She said she was hired by Giuliani in January 2019, when he was working as Trump’s attorney.

Dunphy alleges Giuliani told him a month later that they had a plan to claim voter fraud if Trump lost in 2020.

“Specifically, Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that Trump’s team would claim that there had been ‘voter fraud’ and that Trump had in fact won the election,” the complaint states.

“This plan was discussed in several business meetings with Giuliani and Lev Parnas.”

Parnas, a Ukrainian-American businessman, helped Giuliani connect with prominent Ukrainians as part of a campaign to dig up dirt on President Joe Biden’s son. Parnas was sentenced to 20 months in prison in June 2022 for fraud and campaign finance crimes.

Dunphy further alleges that Giuliani bragged that he could “break the laws” because he had “immunity”.

Giuliani, Dunphy claims, asked if she knew anyone who needed a pardon because he was selling them for $2 million.

The former New York mayor was in the midst of a very public and bloody divorce battle when he hired Dunphy.

His third wife, Judith Nathan, filed for divorce in April 2018 after 16 years of marriage.

Dunphy claims Giuliani ‘aggressively’ offered to hire him, eventually agreeing to pay him $1million a year – but payments, he said, would be deferred

Giuliani consented to having their conversations recorded, according to Dunphy’s case

Dunphy said she was hired for $1 million a year and the promise of free legal advice with a domestic violence case she was fighting.

Giuliani said he couldn’t pay her immediately, due to the divorce battle.

“Ms. Dunphy reluctantly agreed to defer her pay and not publicize her employment because she considered the work, pay and free legal representation worth the wait,” the case states.

She alleges that the sexual harassment began immediately.

Giuliani “worked aggressively” to hire her, she said, and later admitted he “wanted [Ms. Dunphy] of the day [he] interviewed [her].’

Dunphy says in the suit that his comments were recorded.

She claims that Giuliani was rarely sober and heavily dependent on Viagra.

“While working with Ms. Dunphy, Giuliani would turn to Ms. Dunphy, point at his erect penis and tell her that he couldn’t do any work until ‘you take care of it,’” she claims in the ‘affair.

“So Ms Dunphy worked under the constant threat that Giuliani could ask her for sex at any time.

“Even when the Covid-19 pandemic halted Giuliani’s ability to physically assault her, he demanded that she strip naked during their work-related video conferences.”

She states in the lawsuit, “Throughout employment and the attorney-client relationship, Giuliani forced Ms. Dunphy to perform oral sex on him.

“He often demanded oral sex while taking phone calls on speakerphone from high-level friends and clients, including then-President Trump.

“Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that he liked to engage in this conduct on the phone because it made him ‘feel like Bill Clinton’.

Dunphy said he overheard several conversations, including Trump and Giuliani discussing the Robert Mueller investigation.

She alleged that she “never consented to sex but eventually stopped resisting because it was clear he wouldn’t stop pressuring her”.

Dunphy claimed that Giuliani enjoyed insulting her during sex and was fascinated with BDSM, wanting her to watch movies and shows containing such scenes.

Dunphy said she travels with him frequently, and her Instagram shows her meeting MAGA personalities such as Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr, as well as Kimberly Guilfoyle and Mike Pence.

Dunphy is seen with Mike Pence in the Hamptons in a photo posted September 3, 2022

Dunphy is seen with Ivanka Trump and her sister-in-law, Lara Trump, in a photo from December 2021

Dunphy is pictured with Donald Trump Jr on December 7, 2021

She said a key part of her role was to prevent him from getting too drunk to appear in public and embarrassing himself.

Dunphy claimed the infamous press conference with hair dye dripping down her face was held when she was not present.

She also claimed he suffered from “chronic alcoholism”, starting to drink in the morning and continuing throughout the day.

“Giuliani was rarely sober with Ms. Dunphy,” the lawsuit alleges.

‘Since he drank regularly all day and night, it became part of Mrs Dunphy’s responsibilities to fetch his alcohol and ensure he was a ‘functional alcoholic’.

“She worked hard to make sure that despite Giuliani’s excessive drinking, he didn’t appear drunk.

“If Giuliani got too drunk, it was his job to get him out of the situation.

“Ultimately, the most important and time-consuming aspect of Ms. Dunphy’s job was keeping Giuliani from creating media disasters.”

She alleged that, during a golf tournament in Florida in March 2019, he intoxicated posted a video on social media mocking a person with a disability.

Dunphy and Giuliani are pictured at a golf tournament

“Giuliani and his security guard, Beau Wagner, were very intoxicated and took an unprofessional and offensive video with a young man with autism,” the lawsuit alleges.

‘Giuliani then uploaded this drunken video to Twitter.

“Almost immediately and as part of her duties, Ms Dunphy deleted the video from Twitter, edited it to make it more presentable and uploaded the new version.”

The lawsuit also alleges Giuliani made sexist, racist and anti-Semitic comments to Dunphy, saying Jewish men have smaller genitals, it’s time to ‘get over Passover’ because ‘that was a long time ago. 3000 years”.

He reportedly said black and Hispanic men hit women because “it’s in their culture” and made remarks that “humiliated and sexualized” Hillary Clinton and Margaret Thatcher.

Giuliani’s lawyers deny Dunphy ever worked for him and have charged her with extortion.

A representative for Giuliani said he “vehemently and completely denies” Dunphy’s account” and plans to fully defend himself against these allegations. This is pure harassment and attempted extortion.”