Angel Reese is selected to Team USA for the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup this summer

LSU star Angel Reese will represent Team USA at the FIBA ​​Women’s AmeriCup this summer and wants to win it as he reflects on his journey to the call-up.

The 21-year-old shot to fame when she became national champion as LSU defeated Iowa in the title game at March Madness.

And now she’s been rewarded for her impressive college basketball performance by earning a spot on the Team USA roster for July’s competition.

But it hasn’t been easy for the most valuable female college player in terms of name, likeness and likeness (NIL) deals.

She shared her journey, including setbacks, to her selection on Monday via social media.

Reese wrote: ‘U16 Cup. U18 finalist but cut (I WAS INJURED).

‘U19 declined invitation to win EYBL Championship.

‘U19 finalist but pulled out to focus on my health.

“IT WAS MY YEAR. U23 I DID IT.

‘GOD HAS MADE.

“NEVER GIVE UP THE THINGS YOU WANT IN LIFE.

‘TIME TO REMEMBER GOLD AT HOME.’

Reese will feature as Sports Illustrated swimsuit model in Thursday’s edition.

The college basketball superstar, worth $1.3 million in NIL deals, was scrutinized for his behavior during the national championship game.

She was criticized for taunting Iowa – including star player Caitlin Clark – as the 102-85 win ended – by pointing her ring finger and imitating John Cena’s ‘you can’t see me’ gesture near of the Iowa star.

Others pointed to similar behavior from Clark earlier in the tournament that went more under the radar.

Reese, who got an all-new Mercedes-Benz sedan worth $126,000 through a NIL partnership with a local auto giant dealership for his birthday last week, and his LSU teammates will visit the President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House to celebrate their NCAA glory on May 26.

They will not be joined by finalists from Iowa after the First Lady’s idea was rejected.

Reese called the First Lady’s invitation to visit the White House to celebrate their title win a “joke” amid the hypothetical possibility of Iowa’s inclusion.

The 6-foot-3 forward, who is eligible for the WNBA draft next year, has 1.8 million followers on Instagram.