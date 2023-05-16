Tue. May 16th, 2023

    Durham Report Slams Trump-Russia Probe but Suggests Changing Nothing

    Durham Report Slams Trump-Russia Probe but Suggests Changing Nothing

    Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

    After a years-long probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, Special Counsel John Durham issued his report on Monday, which criticized the FBI but contained no major bombshells.

    Durham was appointed by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, much to the delight of Donald Trump, who insisted the inquiry would unveil the “crime of the century.”

    Instead, the 305-page report, released Monday, concluded that the Department of Justice and FBI “failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law” when they launched an investigation into potential collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

