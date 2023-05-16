Tue. May 16th, 2023

    News

    Tapper Claims Durham Report ‘Devastating’ Despite Own Reporter’s Analysis

    By

    May 16, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Tapper Claims Durham Report ‘Devastating’ Despite Own Reporter’s Analysis

    CNN

    Special Counsel John Durham’s report on the FBI’s investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign criticized the agency for acting on “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence.”

    Yet while much of the content had already come to light in a December 2019 report by the Justice Department’s inspector general that spurred changes within the FBI, CNN anchor Jake Tapper claimed Monday that the report by Durham is “devastating” to the organization and even exonerates Trump “to a degree.”

    Yet not all were so convinced. On The Lead, Tapper discussed the report with CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez, who reiterated what Tapper had noted earlier: that it recommended no criminal charges beyond those that were already brought. (The only conviction from Durham’s investigation was of a former FBI lawyer for altering an email to help obtain surveillance of a Trump adviser.)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk still needs a ‘Twitter sitter’ to review Tesla tweets, judges rule

    May 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy