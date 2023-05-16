Tapper Claims Durham Report ‘Devastating’ Despite Own Reporter’s Analysis

CNN

Special Counsel John Durham’s report on the FBI’s investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign criticized the agency for acting on “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence.”

Yet while much of the content had already come to light in a December 2019 report by the Justice Department’s inspector general that spurred changes within the FBI, CNN anchor Jake Tapper claimed Monday that the report by Durham is “devastating” to the organization and even exonerates Trump “to a degree.”

Yet not all were so convinced. On The Lead, Tapper discussed the report with CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez, who reiterated what Tapper had noted earlier: that it recommended no criminal charges beyond those that were already brought. (The only conviction from Durham’s investigation was of a former FBI lawyer for altering an email to help obtain surveillance of a Trump adviser.)

