Tue. May 16th, 2023

    News

    IRS removes ENTIRE team probing Hunter Biden's tax returns

    By

    May 16, 2023 , , , , ,
    IRS removes ENTIRE team probing Hunter Biden’s tax returns

    IRS Removes ENTIRE Team Investigating Hunter Biden’s Tax Returns ‘In Retaliation Against Whistleblower Who Alleged Covering Up For President’s Son’ Financial ‘Crimes’

    By Andrea Cavallier For Dailymail.Com

    Published: 10:01 p.m. EDT, May 15, 2023

    The IRS pulled the entire team investigating Hunter Biden’s tax returns “in retaliation for a whistleblower who alleged his colleagues were covering up the president’s son’s financial crimes.”

    The orders came from the Justice Department, the whistleblower’s lawyers told Congress in a letter, according to the New York Post.

    That whistleblower — who has not been named — has not publicly identified Hunter Biden as the subject of his cover-up allegations, but congressional sources have.

    ‘Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent has been advised that he and his entire team of investigators are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation into the controversial subject and highly publicized on which our client sought to make denunciations. in Congress. He was advised that the change was at the request of the Department of Justice,’ Mark Lytle and Tristan Leavitt wrote.

    IRS removed entire team investigating Hunter Biden’s tax returns ‘in retaliation for whistleblower who alleged he was covering up for financial ‘crimes’ of president’s son’

    IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel prepares to testify

    “On April 27, 2023, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel appeared before the House Ways and Means Committee. He testified: “I can say without hesitation that there will be no retaliation for anyone who makes an allegation or calls a whistleblower hotline.” However, this decision is clearly retaliatory and may also obstruct a congressional investigation,” the attorneys said.

    “Our client has the right to make disclosures to Congress…He is protected by 5 USC § 2302 from personnel retaliation, including receiving a “significant change in job duties, responsibilities, or working conditions” ( which is clearly the case) due to his disclosures to Congress.

    “Any attempt by a government official to prevent a federal employee from providing information to Congress is also a direct violation of the long-standing appropriations restriction. Additionally, 18 USC § 1505 makes it a crime to obstruct a congressional investigation,’ Lytle and Leavitt wrote.

    “We respectfully request that you give this matter your immediate attention. Removing the experienced investigators who have worked on this case for years and are now the subject matter experts is exactly the kind of problem our client intended to expose in the first place.

    By

