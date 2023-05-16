France refuses to host 2025 Rugby League World Cup – Australia could be forced to save tournament

Comes after North America also pulled out as host

Australia is emerging as a logical replacement nation

The sad decline of the French rugby championship continues

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australia have emerged as the possible savior of the Rugby League World Cup after France became the second hosts to pull out of hosting the event in 2025.

Following last year’s World Cup success in England, it was hoped the 2025 tournament could restore the pride of the game in France after its long decline in the once strong league country.

However, the 2025 Rugby League World Cup faces an uncertain future after France announced they would no longer be hosting the event due to financial issues.

It comes after original hosts Canada and the United States also pulled out in 2018 due to money issues.

France was once a rugby league stronghold and the nation made the World Cup final in 1954 against England and in 1968 against Australia.

The French would continue to be a constant World Cup threat until 1992, when interest in the sport dropped sharply. The French team has failed to reach the semi-finals since then.

France’s decision to pull out of hosting the Rugby World Cup comes after the sport’s long decline there, with the country failing to reach a World Cup semi-final since 1992 (pictured, French player Benjamin Garcia is tackled against Australia at the 2017 World Cup)

Australia are the undisputed powerhouses of rugby league thanks to cashed-in NRL and public interest, making them the logical choice as replacement hosts.

France once pushed Britain and Australia to the limit at the peak of its powers

With no alternative host currently in place, Australia could be called upon to save the tournament.

The French organizing committee issued a statement on Monday explaining that it could not guarantee the financial viability of the event and had therefore decided to waive its hosting rights.

“Despite all the work done by the organizing committee, it was not possible to completely secure the risk of deficit,” the statement said.

“Despite the interest shown in this unique sport… and accessible to all thanks to our ticketing prices, and despite the desire expressed by several cities in France to host World Cup matches, the management had to give up organize this major international competition, which the International Rugby League had entrusted to France.

“This difficult decision was taken so as not to threaten the solidity of the major models of international sporting events that France wishes to promote today.

“In addition, the State will strengthen its support for the rugby league development plan carried by the federation to ensure better visibility for this sport and make it shine again in France.”

A home World Cup would give NRL fans the chance to see the Kangaroos in action against top talent from around the world (pictured, Latrell Mitchell celebrates in the 2022 World Cup final in England)

While the World Cup in England in 2022 was a resounding success, it was another miserable tournament for France

The International Rugby League (IRL) expressed its disappointment at the decision, with IRL chairman Troy Grant saying: “There is no secret about the importance of strengthening France as a rugby league nation for our global game and at the heart of our strategic plans.”

Grant also acknowledged the challenges posed by the pandemic and the short lead-time for the 2025 World Cup, but stressed the importance of building on the success of the 2022 event in England.

Samoa were the surprise package of the 2022 World Cup, advancing to the final against Australia

A World Cup in Australia would allow league fans from Samoa and Tonga to travel to watch their national team without having to travel to the northern hemisphere.

Grant confirmed that the IRL would “expedite our consideration of other contingency options” in light of France’s withdrawal.

“The board will meet face to face in July and then we can jointly determine our next steps and consider the other applications we have received not only for 2025, but also for 2029, 2033 and the World Cup events. world 9 in the future,” he said. said.

“Exciting international content for 2023 and 2024, in addition to Tonga’s recent historic England tour, will be publicly announced shortly, which will be the start of our much needed and much anticipated schedule.”