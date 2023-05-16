Tue. May 16th, 2023

    The Best Men’s Antiperspirant Deodorants to Help Extra-Sweaty Folks Make it Through the Summer

    As the spring and summer finally come into bloom, warm weather, humidity and extra sunshine begin to smile upon us. This is wonderful news for essentially every person in the world except for the population of people who are doomed to a very sweaty few months, which leads us super sweaters to search for the best men’s deodorant for excessive sweating. For those of us (myself included) who sweat at even the slightest inkling of warmth, finding a way to keep dry through every shirt you own while going out during the late spring and into the summer feels like a fruitless endeavor. After all, no one wants to show up to the office with massive sweat rings on their business casual shirt, right?

    While I cannot promise perfectly dry pits for every excessive sweater out there (as my armpits will surely attest to), I can tell you that there are several men’s antiperspirant deodorants formulated specifically for all of us excess sweaters out there, and conditions like hyperhidrosis that have helped me get through the warmer months with a far better track record—and fewer sweat-stained shirts to boot.

