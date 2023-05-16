Tue. May 16th, 2023

    News

    The Same Brand That Makes My All-Time Favorite Boxers Also Makes My New Go-To Swimsuit

    By

    May 16, 2023 , , , , , ,
    The Same Brand That Makes My All-Time Favorite Boxers Also Makes My New Go-To Swimsuit

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Saxx.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    At any given time, I own about five or seven pairs of SAXX boxer briefs. I’m not sure of the exact count because when a pair wears out, I tend to replace it with a two-pack, so the numbers are always in flux but usually trend toward a surplus. Why am I so loyal to this brand’s underwear? It’s a pretty great story, really: I like them a lot, so I stick with them. Storytime over.

    Now to the swimsuit story. I only own one SAXX suit, a seven-inch OH BUOY suit, because it has shown no signs of wearing out even with pretty heavy use last summer, both in pools and lakes and saltwater. The reason I will, however, replace this suit with another from SAXX once it rips or fades or goes drifting off down the stream (ideally, ripping or fading will be the issue) is the same reason I love their boxers: the Ballpark Pouch.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk still needs a ‘Twitter sitter’ to review Tesla tweets, judges rule

    May 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy