Rudy Giuliani said he couldn’t ‘make love to Nancy Pelosi’ if his life depended on it, lawsuit claims: ‘I’d have to die’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC studios in New York on Sept. 10, 2021.

Robert Bumsted/AP

A lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani claims he made lewd remarks about Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton.

The suit, which accuses Giuliani of sexual assault, also claims he made racist and homophobic comments.

A representative for Giuliani said he “unequivocally” denies the lawsuit’s allegations.

Rudy Giuliani said he would “have to die” rather than have sex with Rep. Nancy Pelosi, according to a new lawsuit.

A civil lawsuit filed in Manhattan on Monday accuses Giuliani of sexual assault and forcing a woman who worked for him to engage in sexual acts as part of her job, including performing oral sex while he was on the phone with then-President Donald Trump.

The woman, Noelle Dunphy, in the lawsuit said Giuliani frequently made sexual and lewd comments about women, as well as racist and homophobic remarks. Among the women the lawsuit says he discussed in sexual terms were former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Giuliani, through his spokesman Ted Goodman, “unequivocally” denied the allegations on Monday: “Mayor Giuliani’s lifetime of public service speaks for itself and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims.”

“If my life depended on it, if I had to make love to Nancy Pelosi, I couldn’t do it. I’d have to die,” Giuliani said, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed Giuliani also “demeaned and sexualized Hillary Clinton and mocked her body.” It also claimed he said Warren “looks like a person in search of a gender” and that “Pocahontas was a really hot babe, and Warren

does not look like a babe.”

Other derogatory remarks that the lawsuit alleges Giuliani made were discriminatory towards Black and Hispanic men, Jewish people, and member of the LGBTQ community.

The lawsuit also claimed Giuliani told Dunphy he had “a certain sexual attraction to” another staffer who was 20-years-old and that he had kissed her on the lips.

A representative for Pelosi did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

