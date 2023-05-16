Nadia Bartel reveals her surprise day on a board for Fashion Week

<!–

Nadia Bartel has given her followers a glimpse of her day on a board.

The model, 37, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her very healthy breakfast before heading to fashion week shows.

Nadia enjoyed two perfectly poached eggs, spinach and sliced ​​avocado on her plate, along with the caption, “Fueling up.”

The star proved that health was her number one priority with plenty of veggies and protein leading up to her big day.

The post comes after Nadia suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the first day of Australian Fashion Week.

The designer wore a long, sleek black dress but struggled to control the maxi dress when she stepped into Carriageworks for the Michael Lo Sordo show.

The length of the dress made walking in comfort dangerous, with Nadia repeatedly trying not to trip over the fabric.

She bent down to try on the dress several times, freeing it from her sky-high stilettos, before she found her footing.

Nadia looked stunning in the high fashion look with cutouts on the hips showing off a hint of skin.

Earlier in the day, she appeared on The Morning Show where she spoke about her sniffing scandal in 2021.

The Henne designer was famously filmed “snorting white powder” breaking Melbourne’s strict lockdown in September 2021.

Nadia talked about “acknowledging her mistakes” during the racy interview.

“When you have time to think and step back and really focus on the people around you who really know you,” Nadia began.

“For me, I have really long-term friends who I’ve been really close to over the past 20 years and a really close-knit family. They can help lift you up when you’re feeling flat,” she said.

The star said she’s “hung on” it quite a lot, as she usually does during difficult or challenging times in her life.

“I’ve leaned on it quite a lot, like I’ve done all my life when hard things have happened,” she added.

Nadia also admitted that she had to dig deep and also rely on her own “inner strength” to deal with the turmoil.