The 12 best places to live in the US, which have cheaper homes, good weather, and lots of jobs

A kayak instructor in Portland, Maine, a top place to live in the US, according to US News & World Report.

Michael D. Wilson/Aurora Photos/Getty Images

US News & World Report released its 2023 list of best places to live in America on Tuesday.

The top 12 cities have affordable homes, a high quality of life, and are popular with movers.

Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Huntsville, Alabama, topped the list.

Thinking of moving this year?

From sea to shining sea, there are great places to settle down in the US — but only a dozen cities in the Sun Belt, Midwest, and New England take the prize for being the very best, according to US News & World Report.

Each year, the magazine analyzes the largest 500 metro areas in the US and ranks them according to employment rates, moving patterns, housing affordability, and quality of life considerations like access to healthcare and crime rates.

While these regions of the country have been drawing newcomers for years, the places topping the list published on Tuesday are on the outskirts of the most populated places that have grabbed bigger headlines for their offerings, like Miami and Boston.

Those smaller cities — such as Raleigh, North Carolina, or Portland, Maine — might have fewer amenities but are still singled out for their quality of life. Some proof of that is in their growth, which has been steady.

While US News & World Report puts a lot of weight on housing affordability and the job market to determine the rankings, quality of life was the single most important factor in its methodology.

Indeed, the cities on this list all have below-average crime rates, good schools, happy residents, easy commutes, and clean air, according to the report. In other words, they may be the perfect places to raise a family.

Without further ado, here are the 12 best places to live this year, and their metro area population, housing costs, and yearly salaries, according to US News & World Report.

12. Boise, Idaho Boise, Idaho. Getty Images. Population of the metro area: 730,483 Median home price: $221,475 Median monthly rent: $1,005 Average annual salary: $49,010 Known for: Idaho’s capital city is marked by its natural beauty and outdoorsy lifestyle, with beautiful hill views and hiking trails galore. It’s also home to art and culture establishments such as the Egyptian Theater, a concert hall, and the Boise Art Museum. 11. Madison, Wisconsin Madison, Wisconsin. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images Population of metro area: 660,212 Median home price: $390,950 Median monthly rent: $1,080 Average annual salary: $57,680 Known for: A college town with a vibrant nightlife, food establishments and art scene, Wisconsin’s capital city is known as a cultural hub with a youthful flair. 10. Fayetteville, Arkansas Fayetteville, Arkansas. Blazen Images/Getty Images Population of metro area: 526,101 Median home price: $203,150 Median monthly rent: $868 Average annual salary: $50,470 Known for: Another outdoorsy spot to settle down, Fayetteville is located amid the Ozark Mountains in the northern portion of the state. It’s also home to Walmart’s corporate headquarters and several colleges including the University of Arkansas. 9. Colorado Springs, Colorado Colorado Springs, Colorado. Jacob Boomsma/Getty Images Population of metro area: 735,480 Median home price: $555,072 Median monthly rent: $1,232 Average annual salary: $55,540 Known for: Nestled against the Colorado Rockies, Colorado Springs is another great spot for nature lovers. It’s also home to both US Army and Air Force bases, and the defense industry makes up a huge chunk of its economy. 8. Charlotte, North Carolina Charlotte, North Carolina. Walter Bibikow / Getty Images Population of metro area: 2,595,027 Median home price: $406,169 Median monthly rent: $1,073 Average annual salary: $55,330 Known for: As North Carolina’s biggest city, Charlotte is known for its southern charm, NASCAR, and the headquarters of some major banks. It’s filled with museums, art, and small businesses as well. 7. Portland, Maine A harbor in Portland, Maine. Cynthia Farr-Weinfeld/Getty Images Population of metro area: 536,314 Median home price: $310,300 Median monthly rent: $1,115 Average annual salary: $55,790 Known for: A true coastal New England city, Portland is a great place for water and land sport lovers alike. Its cobblestone streets convey a rich history as does the architectural style of its homes. It’s a hub for the maker movement and seafarers as well. 6. Naples, Florida Naples, Florida. Stephanie Starr/EmEye Population of metro area: 379,345 Median home price: $345,000 Median monthly rent: $1,374 Average annual salary: $50,040 Known for: Naples’ sandy beaches and year-round warm weather have made it a favored hub for those moving to Florida. The coastal waters are home to dolphin pods and tropical fish. Its economy is largely tourism-based. 5. Sarasota, Florida Sarasota, Florida. Shutterstock.com Population of metro area: 821,613 Median home price: $387,630 Median monthly rent: $1,259 Average annual salary: $48,180 Known for: In addition to being another beach city on Florida’s western coast, Sarasota is also an art hub in the Sunshine State. It’s home to the Sarasota School of Architecture as well as various museums. 4. Boulder, Colorado Boulder, Colorado. Shutterstock Population: 324,682 Median home price: $528,833 Median monthly rent: $1,582 Average annual salary: $70,450 Known for: Boulder is known as an environmental hub, and a museum and college town inspiring to artists such as electropop duo The Chainsmokers. Two of its primary industries are academia and aerospace. 3. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina Raleigh, North Carolina. Swapan Jha/Getty Images Population of metro area: 1,999,253 Median home price: $436,760 Median monthly rent: $1,132.085 Average annual salary: $59,173 Known for: A science and research hub in the south, this metro area is two points of the so-called Research Triangle. Along with Chapel Hill — the third point — these two cities house several major universities such as University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and Duke University. 2. Huntsville, Alabama Huntsville, Alabama. RobHainer/Getty Images Population: 464,607 Median home price: $192,667 Median monthly rent: $869 Average annual salary: $58,730 Known for: A major defense and data center hub, Huntsville is Alabama’s largest city and is brimming with emerging and age-old industries alike. Tech giant Meta, Facebook’s parent, employs hundreds of people in its multi-billion dollar data center here. 1. Green Bay, Wisconsin Lake Michigan in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Ali Majdfar Population of the metro area: 320,827 Median home price: 181,700 Median monthly rent: $807 Average annual salary: $50,020 Known for: As the hometown of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers, this city knows a thing or two about sports and fun. Bordering Lake Michigan and close to state parks, it’s also the perfect place for water-sport enthusiasts and nature explorers. The National Railroad Museum calls it home, too.

Read the original article on Business Insider