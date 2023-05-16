Tue. May 16th, 2023

    The 12 best places to live in the US, which have cheaper homes, good weather, and lots of jobs

    A kayak instructor in Portland, Maine, a top place to live in the US, according to US News & World Report.

    Michael D. Wilson/Aurora Photos/Getty Images

    US News & World Report released its 2023 list of best places to live in America on Tuesday. 
    The top 12 cities have affordable homes, a high quality of life, and are popular with movers.
    Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Huntsville, Alabama, topped the list.

    Thinking of moving this year? 

    From sea to shining sea, there are great places to settle down in the US — but only a dozen cities in the Sun Belt, Midwest, and New England take the prize for being the very best, according to US News & World Report

    Each year, the magazine analyzes the largest 500 metro areas in the US and ranks them according to employment rates, moving patterns, housing affordability, and quality of life considerations like access to healthcare and crime rates.

    While these regions of the country have been drawing newcomers for years, the places topping the list published on Tuesday are on the outskirts of the most populated places that have grabbed bigger headlines for their offerings, like Miami and Boston. 

    Those smaller cities — such as Raleigh, North Carolina, or Portland, Maine — might have fewer amenities but are still singled out for their quality of life. Some proof of that is in their growth, which has been steady. 

    While US News & World Report puts a lot of weight on housing affordability and the job market to determine the rankings, quality of life was the single most important factor in its methodology.

    Indeed, the cities on this list all have below-average crime rates, good schools, happy residents, easy commutes, and clean air, according to the report. In other words, they may be the perfect places to raise a family. 

    Without further ado, here are the 12 best places to live this year, and their metro area population, housing costs, and yearly salaries, according to US News & World Report.

    12. Boise, Idaho
    Boise, Idaho.

    Getty Images.

    Population of the metro area: 730,483

    Median home price: $221,475

    Median monthly rent: $1,005

    Average annual salary: $49,010

    Known for: Idaho’s capital city is marked by its natural beauty and outdoorsy lifestyle, with beautiful hill views and hiking trails galore. It’s also home to art and culture establishments such as the Egyptian Theater, a concert hall, and the Boise Art Museum. 

    11. Madison, Wisconsin
    Madison, Wisconsin.

    Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

    Population of metro area: 660,212

    Median home price: $390,950

    Median monthly rent: $1,080

    Average annual salary: $57,680

    Known for: A college town with a vibrant nightlife, food establishments and art scene, Wisconsin’s capital city is known as a cultural hub with a youthful flair. 

    10. Fayetteville, Arkansas
    Fayetteville, Arkansas.

    Blazen Images/Getty Images

    Population of metro area: 526,101

    Median home price: $203,150

    Median monthly rent: $868

    Average annual salary: $50,470

    Known for: Another outdoorsy spot to settle down, Fayetteville is located amid the Ozark Mountains in the northern portion of the state. It’s also home to Walmart’s corporate headquarters and several colleges including the University of Arkansas. 

    9. Colorado Springs, Colorado
    Colorado Springs, Colorado.

    Jacob Boomsma/Getty Images

    Population of metro area: 735,480

    Median home price: $555,072

    Median monthly rent: $1,232

    Average annual salary: $55,540

    Known for:  Nestled against the Colorado Rockies, Colorado Springs is another great spot for nature lovers. It’s also home to both US Army and Air Force bases, and the defense industry makes up a huge chunk of its economy. 

    8. Charlotte, North Carolina
    Charlotte, North Carolina.

    Walter Bibikow / Getty Images

    Population of metro area: 2,595,027

    Median home price: $406,169

    Median monthly rent: $1,073

    Average annual salary: $55,330

    Known for: As North Carolina’s biggest city, Charlotte is known for its southern charm, NASCAR, and the headquarters of some major banks. It’s filled with museums, art, and small businesses as well. 

    7. Portland, Maine
    A harbor in Portland, Maine.

    Cynthia Farr-Weinfeld/Getty Images

    Population of metro area: 536,314

    Median home price: $310,300

    Median monthly rent: $1,115

    Average annual salary: $55,790

    Known for: A true coastal New England city, Portland is a great place for water and land sport lovers alike. Its cobblestone streets convey a rich history as does the architectural style of its homes. It’s a hub for the maker movement and seafarers as well. 

    6. Naples, Florida
    Naples, Florida.

    Stephanie Starr/EmEye

    Population of metro area: 379,345

    Median home price: $345,000

    Median monthly rent: $1,374

    Average annual salary: $50,040

    Known for: Naples’ sandy beaches and year-round warm weather have made it a favored hub for those moving to Florida. The coastal waters are home to dolphin pods and tropical fish. Its economy is largely tourism-based. 

    5. Sarasota, Florida
    Sarasota, Florida.

    Shutterstock.com

    Population of metro area: 821,613

    Median home price: $387,630

    Median monthly rent: $1,259

    Average annual salary: $48,180

    Known for: In addition to being another beach city on Florida’s western coast, Sarasota is also an art hub in the Sunshine State. It’s home to the Sarasota School of Architecture as well as various museums. 

    4. Boulder, Colorado
    Boulder, Colorado.

    Shutterstock

    Population: 324,682

    Median home price: $528,833

    Median monthly rent: $1,582

    Average annual salary: $70,450

    Known for: Boulder is known as an environmental hub, and a museum and college town inspiring to artists such as electropop duo The Chainsmokers. Two of its primary industries are academia and aerospace.

    3. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina
    Raleigh, North Carolina.

    Swapan Jha/Getty Images

    Population of metro area: 1,999,253

    Median home price: $436,760

    Median monthly rent: $1,132.085

    Average annual salary: $59,173

    Known for: A science and research hub in the south, this metro area is two points of the so-called Research Triangle. Along with Chapel Hill — the third point — these two cities house several major universities such as University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and Duke University. 

    2. Huntsville, Alabama
    Huntsville, Alabama.

    RobHainer/Getty Images

    Population: 464,607

    Median home price: $192,667

    Median monthly rent: $869

    Average annual salary: $58,730

    Known for: A major defense and data center hub, Huntsville is Alabama’s largest city and is brimming with emerging and age-old industries alike. Tech giant Meta, Facebook’s parent, employs hundreds of people in its multi-billion dollar data center here.

    1. Green Bay, Wisconsin
    Lake Michigan in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

    Ali Majdfar

    Population of the metro area: 320,827

    Median home price: 181,700

    Median monthly rent: $807

    Average annual salary: $50,020

    Known for: As the hometown of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers, this city knows a thing or two about sports and fun. Bordering Lake Michigan and close to state parks, it’s also the perfect place for water-sport enthusiasts and nature explorers. The National Railroad Museum calls it home, too.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

