Florida Teacher Doesn’t See the Big Deal Over Showing Disney Film

A fifth grade public school teacher in Florida who is under investigation by the state Department of Education for showing her class an animated Disney movie with a gay character said Monday that there’s no problem with what she did, adding that she didn’t know doing so was “such a big deal.”

Jenna Barbee, who teaches in Hernando County’s Winding Waters K-8 school, was interviewed on CNN about her possible violation of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last year and which Disney spoke out against. The legislation prohibits classroom instruction on gender and sexuality in public schools, and Florida’s state education board voted last month to expand the ban all the way through high school.

CNN Tonight anchor Alisyn Camerota asked Barbee if she knew she could be committing a violation by showing the 2022 PG-rated movie Strange World to her earth sciences class.

