An unshaven Elon Musk was clubbing in Mexico hours before meeting French President Emmanuel Macron, and joked that he ‘had to sleep in the car’

Elon Musk pulled up to his meeting with Emmanuel Macron unshaven after a night of clubbing.

He was seen partying in Mexico hours before meeting Macron, and said that he slept “in the car.”

Macron met with Musk to discuss Tesla’s possible investments in France.

Elon Musk pulled up to his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron unshaven and trying to shake off the effects of a night of partying.

Hours before his meeting with Macron at the presidential palace in Paris on Monday, the tech mogul was seen breaking it down on the dance floor of a luxury resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, per The Telegraph.

A tweet from The Telegraph shows the 51-year-old busting out some dance moves in a crowded nightclub.

While he’d swapped out his jeans and T-shirt combo for a crisp suit, Musk appeared to still be unshaven in his meeting with Macron.

He also jokingly told Macron that he had to “sleep in the car” prior to their meeting, The Telegraph reported.

This is not the first time that Musk has admitted to sleeping in odd locations. He previously said that he slept on Tesla factory floors to show that he was hard at work and not “drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island.”

And earlier this year, he admitted that he sometimes sleeps on a couch in the library of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

The French leader met with Musk to urge him to make investments in France, per Reuters. Musk later told reporters that Tesla would make “significant investments” in France in the future without providing an exact timeline of when that would happen.

“No announcement today, but I am very impressed with President Macron and the French government and how welcoming they are to industry,” he told reporters.

Macron later met with about 2oo business leaders in Versailles to discuss investments in France, Reuters reported.

The leader has recently been criticized for raising the national pension age from 62 to 64, despite pushback.

But Musk has previously voiced support for his plans, saying in a tweet on January 20 that “Macron is doing the difficult, but right thing.”

“The retirement age of 62 was set when lifespans were much shorter. It is impossible for a small number of workers to support a massive number of retirees,” he added in his tweet.

Representatives of Macron and Musk did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.

