People are loving BuzzFeed’s AI-generated quizzes more than their human-generated ones: report

People are loving BuzzFeed’s AI quizzes more than their human-generated ones: report.

People spent 40% more time with BuzzFeed’s AI quizzes than human-generated ones, per Bloomberg.

BuzzFeed is making a big AI play, saying it will use ChatGPT maker OpenAI to help generate quizzes and other content.

Despite the pivot, layoffs have continued at the organization.

AI is the new Golden Child, and BuzzFeed’s quizzes help prove the point.

People spent 40% more time with BuzzFeed’s AI quizzes than its traditional, human-generated ones, the company said in an online investor forum, per a May 12 Bloomberg report.

“Under the Influencer” — an AI-generated quiz game that promises to “determine if you can make it on the Internet without getting canceled” — was used four times as much as normal quizzes, Bloomberg reported, citing Buzzfeed’s investor forum.

Under the “quizzes” tab of its homepage, BuzzFeed now has entire section devoted to AI quizzes. That’s in addition to quiz categories like “Marvel,” “zodiac,” and “food.”

Among its AI quizzes are options such as “This AI movie generator inserts you into a movie based on your life” and “This AI quiz will tell you which restaurant in your city you should try.”

As Futurism reported, BuzzFeed has not made a detailed breakdown of engagement numbers on its quizzes available.

BuzzFeed is making a big play on AI: In January, it said it will be using tech made by OpenAI to help generate quizzes and new forms of content.

Jonah Peretti, the cofounder and CEO of BuzzFeed, told CNN in an interview published in January that he is “really excited” about a “new model for digital media” in which employees and AI work together.

Despite the pivot, layoffs have continued at the organization. In April, BuzzFeed shut down its Pulitzer-winning BuzzFeed News division and laid off 15% of staff, or 180 people.

That was BuzzFeed’s second round of cuts since going public. It laid off 12% of its staff in December.

BuzzFeed did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

In a previous statement to Futurism, BuzzFeed said it was “continuing to experiment with AI to ‘enhance human creativity,'” and “trying new formats that allow anyone (with or without a formal background in writing or content creation) to contribute their ideas and unique perspectives on our site.”

