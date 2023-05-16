Gabrielle Union speaks about finances and says she and husband Dwyane Wade ‘split everything 50/50’

Gabrielle Union opened up about her mindset when it comes to saving money and said she and husband Dwyane Wade split their expenses in the middle.

The 50-year-old actress chatted with Bloomberg‘s Idea Generation in a broad discussion of business, branding and why it feels financially conservative.

“It’s weird to say I’m the head of the family, because in this house we share everything 50/50,” said the Breaking In star, who married the former NBA in 2014.

Union, who has also been seen in Bring It On and Bad Boys II, said that despite their success, she always remains focused on results, citing their responsibility to others.

“But in the other households that each of us have to support, it puts this – there’s always this gorilla on our backs – it’s like, ‘You better work, you better work, you better work – you go to sleep? Someone might not eat!” she said in the May 8 chat.

Union said that despite the couple’s collective success and wealth, she still remains in a mindset of anxiety and scarcity when reviewing the results.

“I think I just have more responsibility for my money,” Union said. “So I get nervous, ‘Oh my God, this movie hasn’t started, what does that mean? Will I have enough to hold everyone back? “”

She added: “And I try to find peace in the journey; not using my mindset of anxiety and scarcity to drive me, which is hard.

She said “it’s hard” to let go of that mindset, but she’s working on it.

On branding, Union said she took her first big endorsement opportunity with Neutrogena for granted and was eventually replaced by Kerry Washington.

She said the humbling experience taught her the importance of branding and she became more strategic as a result.

‘I was like, ‘Oh, whoa’… what happens now, when you’ve been substituted? Do you have a brand? Am I dumb? It was kind of like pretend until you make it,’ Union said.

The actress said she’s been keeping tabs on keeping things organized according to her core beliefs and keeping everything she sells accessible: “Now that feels good.”

Union and Wade – who played for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls during his on-court career – are parents to four-year-old daughter Kaavia James.

Union and Wade were seen earlier this month at the Met Gala in New York

Union is stepmother to Wade’s children from previous relationships, including son Zaire, 20, daughter Zaya, 15, and son Xavier Zechariah, nine. Wade is also the guardian of his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.

Union opened up about being a stepmom in an interview with Hello beauty in February.

“So when I became a mother-in-law, I was like, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do — they have a mother, she’s alive,” she said. “I don’t know what I’m supposed to do, but like I’m here with them every day.”

She added, “I had to figure out how to be consistent, caring, compassionate and loving each one of them. I knew one size was not going to work.