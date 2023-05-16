Tue. May 16th, 2023

    Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s ex-lawyer, sued for sexual assault

    A woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and former attorney for Donald Trump, accusing him of repeatedly harassing and sexually assaulting her while working for the former president.

    In her 70-page lawsuit, plaintiff Noel Dunphy says that during her work for Trump’s former lawyer between January 2019 and January 2021, she was subjected to a torrent of inappropriate comments and “sexual requests” from her employer.

    Dunphy filed her lawsuit on Monday in a New York court, detailing the accusations against her former employer.

    In her lawsuit, the plaintiff does not use the word “rape” to describe the sexual assault she says she was subjected to by Giuliani, but details an incident confirming that her former employer forced her to perform oral sex during a night of drinking alcohol in his apartment on the Upper East Side in Manhattan. .

    The plaintiff asserts that she has audio recordings proving that her former boss was sexually harassing her.

    She says Giuliani, 78, drank large amounts of alcohol and used Viagra in public.

    According to Dunphy, Giuliani was soliciting sexual favors from her “while receiving phone calls, on speakerphone, from high-profile friends and clients, including President Trump.”

    For its part, the New York Daily News quoted a representative of Giuliani, who did not mention his name, as saying that the former New York mayor “strongly and completely denies the allegations contained in the lawsuit and intends to vigorously defend himself against these allegations,” placing the lawsuit in the category of “attempted extortion.”

    Danvi also accuses her former employer of not paying her financial dues and demands a total of $10 million in compensation.

    A lawyer for Giuliani denied that Dunphy had worked for his client or any company associated with him.

