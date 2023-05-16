Tue. May 16th, 2023

    News

    Indy, Scorsese and an African revival: What to expect from Cannes 2023

    By

    May 16, 2023 , , , , ,
    Indy, Scorsese and an African revival: What to expect from Cannes 2023

    The Cannes Film Festival is poised to launch a blockbuster 76th edition on Tuesday stacked with celebrated auteurs and Hollywood star power, confident that it has weathered the Covid pandemic and upheld its status as the guardian of the big screen. In a belated and welcome sign of change, this year’s line-up features more female directors and a sizeable contingent of African entries, while the return of Hollywood silverbacks Harrison Ford (in his final appearance as Indiana Jones) and Martin Scorsese will provide the festival’s marquee premieres.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk still needs a ‘Twitter sitter’ to review Tesla tweets, judges rule

    May 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy