We have been graced with another video of Elon Musk dancing like no one’s watching

Elon Musk knows how to have a good time.

He was seen bouncing around on a dance floor in Mexico, waving his arms in the air to the music.

The moves hark back to the ones he busted out on a stage in Shanghai in 2020.

He was down in Mexico over the weekend, where he was spotted dancing at a club in Cabo San Lucas.

His repertoire of moves mostly involved the classic “bop and sway,” though at one point he also switched it up and threw his hands up in the air.

—futuro (@futurexo) May 15, 2023

There’s also a strobe light video of him mixing it up and dancing with both hands on his head.

—Tesla Synopsis (@TeslaSynopsis) May 15, 2023

Some Twitter users said Musk’s club vibe was limited to “white boy dance moves.” Others on the Musk-owned social media platform said his dancing was pretty standard club fare.

Hours later, on Monday, Musk went to the French presidential palace to meet Emmanuel Macron. He showed up in a crisp suit, unshaven and complaining about having slept in the car on the way there.

The Mexico videos are now immortalized in the cannon of dancing Elon Musk clips. He famously busted out some moves on stage at a Tesla event in Shanghai in 2020, and got brutally mocked for it.

Dance, Elon, dance.

You do you, Elon, at least on the dance floor.

