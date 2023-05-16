Mackay Queensland vigilantes threaten community-enforced curfew for kids to address youth crime

Vigilantes ordered youths off the streets after 10 p.m

They will ‘punish’ all young people who break the curfew

Threat follows angry mob around houses last week

A looming warning of a “community-enforced curfew” has threatened to “discipline” youths found on a city’s streets after 10 p.m. in an escalating vigilante action.

Locals in Mackay, central Queensland, are threatening to take the law into their own hands after claiming police failed to act against alleged criminals in the city.

It follows an angry mob of 100 residents – led by One Nation-backed kickboxer Torin O’Brien – assembling outside the homes of youths allegedly involved in a crime spree in Rockhampton, 250 miles south.

Now anonymous signs have been posted around Mackay warning of the vigilante curfew – and calling for local fathers to join them in monitoring the ‘going unpunished’ crimes.

The number of illegal entries has more than doubled year on year with 108 incidents in the area between January and April this year, compared to just 50 the year before.

The anonymous signs (pictured) have been placed around Mackay warning of the vigilante curfew – and calling on local fathers to join them in monitoring the ‘going unpunished’ crimes

“Due to the high rate of unpunished burglaries and car thefts, we would like to advise all parents of the Northern Beaches area to give one week’s notice,” the “community announcement” says.

From 22/05/2023 there will be a curfew enforced by the community for all young people. From 10 p.m. to daylight, Mon-Sun, all youths walking the streets will be punished.

“I urge all parents to share this announcement with your family and friends.

“All the fathers who are ready to stand up for your community, please get involved, watch over your street and watch out for your neighbors and protect those who are unable to.”

Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting that Torin O’Brien is linked to the Mackay curfew.

The chilling threats have been met by a warning against locals exercising their own form of justice, with police saying they will monitor the situation.

Two people were arrested for trespassing after the Central Park vigilante rally in North Rockhampton on May 7, when the mob surrounded three homes and smashed windows and doors.

“I understand 100 percent that people are frustrated and angry,” Detective Luke Peachey later said.

“I live here too, I’ve lived here for 25 years now – I’m disgusted with some of the behaviors that are happening now with our property crimes.

“But the last thing we can have is untrained people walking around trying to take matters into their own hands.”

Insp Peachey said that at one point, four people jumped into the backyard of a house.

“We’ve already charged two of those people with trespassing, so the messages out there are, ‘Leave it to the police,’” he said.

“Your peaceful protests anyway, but if you’re caught committing an offence, you’ll be charged.”

The latest protest ended only after more than a dozen police officers showed up with dogs in a fleet of police vehicles and threatened the crowd with a warning.

Insp Peachey said he understood the community’s frustration, but said vigilante threats would not ease tensions.

“We have a designated real estate team working 24/7 to track down and bring these violations to custody,” he said.

“The last thing we need to do is deprive them of resources to investigate good people who have gotten angry and started committing crimes.”

On Friday, local Indigenous communities gathered in Rockhampton’s Central Park to highlight their fears that their children could be unfairly targeted by the vigilantes.

“We are concerned about our children, there has been mistaken identity in our country for years and there have even been deaths,” Darumbal man Trent White told the broadcaster. Courier mail.

“Our kids, who don’t commit crimes, are caught in the crossfire of kids and even adults who are.”