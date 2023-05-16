Tue. May 16th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mahfouz discusses media cooperation prospects with Pakistani Ambassador

    NNA ndash; Head of the National Audio-Visual Council, Abdel Hadi Mahfouz, received in his office at the Ministry of Information, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Lebanon, Salman Athar, who said after the meeting: quot;We discussed ways of cooperation between the National Audio-Visual Council in Lebanon and its counterpart in Pakistan. Also, we discussed the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding between the two sides for bilateral cooperation, in addition to areas of cooperation in the fields of media, information and entertainment programs between the two countries.rsquo;rsquo;

