Cyclone toll in Myanmar’s Rakhine state at least 41: local leaders

NNA -nbsp;The death toll in cyclone-hit villages of Myanmar#39;s Rakhine state rose to at least 41 on Tuesday, local leaders told AFP.

Packing winds of up to 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour, Mocha made landfall on Sunday, downing power pylons and smashing wooden fishing boats to splinters.

quot;We can confirm there are 17 deaths,quot; Karlo, the administrator of Bu Ma village near the state capital Sittwe, told an AFP reporter at the scene.

quot;There will be more deaths, as more than a hundred people are missing.quot; — AFP

nbsp;

====================nbsp; L.Y