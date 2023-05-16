Kyiv says downed six Hypersonic missiles in overnight attack

NNA -nbsp;Ukraine said Tuesday it had downed six advanced Russian hypersonic missiles during an overnight barrage of missiles and drones, in a new show of its bolstered air defence systems.

quot;Another unbelievable success for the Ukrainian Air Forces! Last night, our sky defenders shot down SIX russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and 12 other missiles,quot; Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an English-language statement on Twitter.

Ukraine said early on Tuesday that it destroyed all of the 18 missiles and nine drones launched by Russia overnight. — AFP

nbsp;

